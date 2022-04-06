One man shot inside Broadway liquor store

ROCKFORD (WREX) — One man was shot in the head after an argument inside a liquor store in Rockford.
Authorities responded to reports of a shooting victim at W&S Food & Liquor, located at 1317 Broadway, early Wednesday morning.
Witnesses say the victim was in a verbal altercation with a man and woman. The man exited the store to retrieve a gun from a car and came into the store proceeding to shoot the victim, according to police.
Both the suspect and the woman left the store in a dark-colored sedan.
The victim was taken to a local hospital and his injuries were determined to be non-life threatening.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Rockford Police at 815-966-2900 or by leaving an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.