 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

One man shot inside Broadway liquor store

  • Updated
  • 0
Rockford Police Department RPD Generic.png

ROCKFORD (WREX) — One man was shot in the head after an argument inside a liquor store in Rockford.  

Authorities responded to reports of a shooting victim at W&S Food & Liquor, located at 1317 Broadway, early Wednesday morning. 

Witnesses say the victim was in a verbal altercation with a man and woman. The man exited the store to retrieve a gun from a car and came into the store proceeding to shoot the victim, according to police.  

Both the suspect and the woman left the store in a dark-colored sedan.  

The victim was taken to a local hospital and his injuries were determined to be non-life threatening.  

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rockford Police at 815-966-2900 or by leaving an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Assignment Editor/Producer

Rachel Sanchez joined the 13 WREX team in August of 2021 as an Assignment Editor and Producer. Sanchez graduated from Northern Illinois University with a bachelor's degree in journalism.

Recommended for you