One man shot in arm during crossfire at gas station in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — During the early morning hours of Sunday, September 11, one teenage man was injured after shots were fired at a gas station.
At 1:00 a.m., Rockford Police responded to a call for shots fired at the Stop-N-Go at 2211 Charles Street.
Officers were told that a gray Hyundai Sonata drove into the parking lot and fired shots at people inside the gas station.
People inside the gas station returned fire and left the gas station location.
Within a few minutes, a 17-year-old man came into a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm.
A short time later, officers located the Hyundai car, vacant, in the 200 block of Dougherty Place.
While investigating the scene, officers located numerous gunshot shell casings and a loaded gun.