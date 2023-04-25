 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s expected.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake IL, Ogle, Lee, De Kalb
and Kane Counties.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

One man dead following 3-car crash early Tuesday morning in Ogle County

OGLE COUNTY, Ill. — One man is dead following a three-car crash early Tuesday morning in Ogle County.

On Tuesday, April 25 around 2:45 a.m., three cars crashed on Interstate 39 southbound near mile marker 104 in Ogle County.

79-year-old Maywood resident Clearthis Gardner was driving a Honda on Interstate 39 in the northbound lanes.

29-year-old Plainfield resident Timothy Geroulis was driving a Toyota and 35-year-old Romeoville resident James Gregory was driving a Chevrolet in the southbound lanes.

Gardner's Honda crossed into the southbound lanes and hit Geroulis' Toyota head-on. 

Geroulis' Toyota then went airborne and hit Gregory's Chevrolet, who was driving behind the Toyota.

Gardner was pronounced dead. There were no reported passengers in his car.

Geroulis and his two passengers were taken to an area hospital with injuries. Gregory and his one passenger were taken to an area hospital with injuries as well.