One man dead following 3-car crash early Tuesday morning in Ogle County

OGLE COUNTY, Ill. — One man is dead following a three-car crash early Tuesday morning in Ogle County.
On Tuesday, April 25 around 2:45 a.m., three cars crashed on Interstate 39 southbound near mile marker 104 in Ogle County.
79-year-old Maywood resident Clearthis Gardner was driving a Honda on Interstate 39 in the northbound lanes.
29-year-old Plainfield resident Timothy Geroulis was driving a Toyota and 35-year-old Romeoville resident James Gregory was driving a Chevrolet in the southbound lanes.
Gardner's Honda crossed into the southbound lanes and hit Geroulis' Toyota head-on.
Geroulis' Toyota then went airborne and hit Gregory's Chevrolet, who was driving behind the Toyota.
Gardner was pronounced dead. There were no reported passengers in his car.
Geroulis and his two passengers were taken to an area hospital with injuries. Gregory and his one passenger were taken to an area hospital with injuries as well.