One man arrested, 2 on the run after police respond to burglary alarm in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — During the afternoon of Sunday, September 13, one man was arrested by Rockford Police officers after responding to a burglary alarm, while two other men could not be found.
Around 4:15 p.m., Rockford Police responded to a call at Sealmaster (904 7th Street) for a burglary alarm.
Once officers arrived at the location, they found that a window was broken out, people went into the location, and three walk-behind blower tools were taken.
One of the suspects was found a short time later and arrested.
Two other subjects are still at large.
The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Officer authorized the following charges:
Shannon Patterson
Criminal Damage to Property
Burglary
Theft