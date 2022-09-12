 Skip to main content
One man arrested, 2 on the run after police respond to burglary alarm in Rockford

  • Updated
ROCKFORD (WREX) — During the afternoon of Sunday, September 13, one man was arrested by Rockford Police officers after responding to a burglary alarm, while two other men could not be found.

Around 4:15 p.m., Rockford Police responded to a call at Sealmaster (904 7th Street) for a burglary alarm. 

Once officers arrived at the location, they found that a window was broken out, people went into the location, and three walk-behind blower tools were taken.

One of the suspects was found a short time later and arrested.

Two other subjects are still at large.

The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Officer authorized the following charges:

Shannon Patterson

Criminal Damage to Property

Burglary

Theft

