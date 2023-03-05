One killed, another hurt after fiery head-on crash in Rock County

CLINTON, Wis. — One man is dead and another is in a Rockford hospital after a fiery, head-on crash Sunday morning in rural southern Wisconsin.
The Rock County Sheriff's Office says Deputies were called to the crash just after 7 a.m. Sunday on E. State Highway 67 near S. Northrup Rd.
According to police, an SUV was driving east on Hwy 67 when the driver crossed the center line. The SUV then collided head-on with a mid-size car and burst into flames. The SUV was fully engulfed when emergency crews got to the scene.
The driver of the SUV, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Rock County Medical Examiner. The driver of the car, identified as a 24-year-old man from Sharon, Wis., was taken to Mercyhealth Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford with serious injuries and was stabilized.
The Rock County Sheriff's Office says their Crash Recon Team as well as their Drone team were called to investigate the crash. That investigation is still ongoing Sunday afternoon.
Authorities say State Highway 67 was closed for four hours because of the crash.
No charges or citations are anticipated, according to the Rock County Sheriff's Office.