One hospitalized, three arrested after accidental shooting near DeKalb Wednesday

DEKALB COUNTY (WREX) — Three people are in custody after a victim was sent to the hospital due to a gunshot wound Wednesday.
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says Deputies were called to the 15000 block of Keslinger Rd. in rural DeKalb County southeast of the City of DeKalb at around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a shooting.
Authorities say the victim had a gunshot wound from a round that came through the house from an unknown location. The victim was taken to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.
During their investigation, Deputies found three people, identified as Jerry Fabbri, Alexander Fabbri, and Benedict Groppe, at a house to the west of the victim's home.
They found that the three had been recreationally shooting multiple guns at a target in the general direction of the victim's home. Proper safety precautions were not used, according to the officers, and one of the rounds was fired into the home, hitting the victim in the foot.
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says all three turned themselves in on charges of reckless conduct.