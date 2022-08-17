One hospitalized after Wednesday morning crash in Winnebago County

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — A Wednesday morning crash at a well-known intersection in Winnebago County sent one person to the hospital.
The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office says Deputies were called to the intersection of Mulford Rd. and Baxter Rd. just after 8 a.m. Wednesday for a two-car crash.
Deputies found that a Nissan car was driving north on Mulford Rd. and approached the stop sign at Baxter Rd. Then, the Sheriff's Office says, the Nissan drove into the intersection, hitting a Chevy pickup truck that was driving west through the intersection.
The driver of the Chevy was taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported by the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office.
The driver of the Nissan was cited for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident and Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign.
The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office says they are currently conducting a follow-up investigation. No other details were released.