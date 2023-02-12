 Skip to main content
One hospitalized after overnight house fire in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. — One person was taken to the hospital after a large fire in a home in Boone County late Saturday night.

In a Facebook post early Sunday morning, Sharon, Wis., Fire and Rescue says they and several other agencies responded to a house fire in the 21400 block of Burr Oak Rd. in rural northern Boone County Saturday night. The home is located roughly three miles south of Sharon near the Wisconsin/Illinois border.

As first responders got to the scene, crews found large flames engulfing the home. Sharon Fire and Rescue says the fire was brought under control and extinguished within an hour.

One person, the only one in the home, was taken to an area hospital for reported injuries. Their condition was not immediately available Sunday afternoon.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal and the Boone County Sheriff's Office are investigating the cause of the fire. No information about a cause or origin of the fire were determined as of Sunday afternoon.

Agencies from five counties were called to the fire, including Boone, McHenry, and Winnebago Counties in Illinois and Green and Rock Counties in Wisconsin.

