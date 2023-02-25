One hospitalized after early morning house fire in Rockford

ROCKFORD — One person was taken to the hospital after an early morning house fire in Rockford on Saturday.
The Rockford Fire Department says they were called to the fire just after 5:30 a.m. Saturday at the home in the 3700 block of Preston St.
As first responders got to the scene, they found a large fire coming out of two windows in a corner bedroom. The fire was brought under control within 30 minutes.
Firefighters say the adults in the home were alerted to the fire when one of the two visiting children woke them up when they realized the house was on fire.
One of the adults was taken to UW Health SwedishAmerican Hospital where they were treated for minor injuries and possible smoke inhalation.
The American Red Cross is assisting the two adult residents of the home with relocation and other needs.
Firefighters say there were no working smoke detectors in the home at the time of the fire.
Rockford Fire says the cause of the fire is still under investigation. Damage caused by the fire is estimated at $55,000.