Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based almost entirely on observed precipitation
as little to no additional precipitation is currently expected over
the next 24 to 48 hours.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected to be issued this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY MONDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River from Winnebago County line downstream to
confluence with the Rock River, including the Shirland gauge.

* WHEN...From this evening to early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge
Campground east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 10.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 13.5 feet early Friday afternoon.
It will then fall below flood stage Sunday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

One dead in a violent crash on westbound I-90

  • Updated
  • 0
crash accident generic.jpg

BOONE COUNTY (WREX) —  Today around 6:36 a.m., ISP District 15 responded to a multi-unit motor vehicle crash involving two truck-tractor semi-trailer combinations and a minivan.

Two people were transported to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

One person succumbed to fatal injuries sustained at the scene.

Around 6:36 a.m., the westbound lanes of Interstate 90 westbound near Johnson Road were closed for the investigation and remain closed at this time.

Westbound traffic is being diverted off at Route 23 for extended lane closures.

Please avoid the area if you can.

No further information is available at this time.

