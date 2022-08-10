One dead in a violent crash on westbound I-90

BOONE COUNTY (WREX) — Today around 6:36 a.m., ISP District 15 responded to a multi-unit motor vehicle crash involving two truck-tractor semi-trailer combinations and a minivan.
Two people were transported to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
One person succumbed to fatal injuries sustained at the scene.
Around 6:36 a.m., the westbound lanes of Interstate 90 westbound near Johnson Road were closed for the investigation and remain closed at this time.
Westbound traffic is being diverted off at Route 23 for extended lane closures.
Please avoid the area if you can.
No further information is available at this time.