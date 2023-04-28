One dead following motorcycle crash in Belvidere Friday evening

BELVIDERE — Belvidere Police and Fire Departments responded to a fatal accident at Bypass Route 20 West of Pearl Street in Belvidere just before 6 p.m. on Friday.
On arrival officers discovered a motorcycle had collided with a Jeep in the westbound lane of travel.
Belvidere Police Detectives will be conducting an investigation into the cause of the accident.
The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.
Driver and passengers of the Jeep were taken to area hospitals as a precaution.
It is unknown the cause of the accident and names of the people involved are not being released at this time.
