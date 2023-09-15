One dead after reports of a traffic accident, U.S 20 reopened

UPDATE — As of 2:03 p.m., the Stephenson County Sheriff App reported that U.S. 20 lane closures are reopen.
A person has died following a two vehicle crash that took place around 10:45 a.m. near Klinger Road according to the Illinois State Police.
Police say the crash involved a pick up truck and a van.
One person was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
PECATONICA, Ill. — According to the Illinois Department Of Transportation, a serious accident has taken place on U.S 20 resulting in road closures for both east and westbound traffic.
U.S 20 has been closed from Pecatonica Road to Farwell Bridge. Drivers have been encouraged to find an alternative route.
No other details have been made available at this time including how long the road will be closed for.