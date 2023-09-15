 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of north central Illinois, including the
following county, Winnebago.

* WHEN...Until 1100 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 829 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated nearly stationary
thunderstorms producing very heavy rain. Up to 2 inches of
rain have fallen between Shirland and Durand.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
South Beloit, Rockton, Winnebago, Pecatonica, Durand, Seward,
Harrison and Shirland.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

One dead after reports of a traffic accident, U.S 20 reopened

  • Updated
  • 0
Stephenson County Sheriff_Web Pic 2019
By Jena Kleindl
US 20 lane closures, 1 fatality map

UPDATE — As of 2:03 p.m., the Stephenson County Sheriff App reported that U.S. 20 lane closures are reopen.

Stephenson County Sheriff App alert reopen

A person has died following a two vehicle crash that took place around 10:45 a.m. near Klinger Road according to the Illinois State Police. 

Police say the crash involved a pick up truck and a van. 

One person was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. 

PECATONICA, Ill. — According to the Illinois Department Of Transportation, a serious accident has taken place on U.S 20 resulting in road closures for both east and westbound traffic. 

U.S 20 has been closed from Pecatonica Road to Farwell Bridge. Drivers have been encouraged to find an alternative route. 

No other details have been made available at this time including how long the road will be closed for. 

Tags

