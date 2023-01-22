One dead after head-on crash near Belvidere Saturday

BELVIDERE (WREX) — A man was killed in a head-on crash near Belvidere Saturday morning, according to police.
The Boone County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened at around 7:30 a.m. Saturday on Illinois Rt. 76 between Squaw Prairie Rd. and Spring Creek Rd. just north of Belvidere.
Authorities say their preliminary investigation shows the driver of a car going north on Rt. 76 lost control and crossed the center line, hitting a car driving south.
The driver of the southbound car, a male, was taken to an area hospital where they later died. Their identity has not been released by the Sheriff's Office at this time.
The driver of the northbound car was not hurt.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Boone County Sheriff's Office.