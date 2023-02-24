One charged with homicide in Thursday DeKalb shooting

DEKALB — A DeKalb man has been charged with homicide after another man died from a gunshot wound to his abdomen.
On February 23 at 8:46 p.m., the DeKalb Police Department was alerted to a male who had been dropped off at Northwestern Medicine-Kishwaukee Hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
Due to the life-threatening nature of his injuries, he was airlifted to a Rockford hospital where he then died while receiving medical treatment.
The investigation quickly led to the identification of a male suspect, who was placed under surveillance.
Officers saw him get into a Jeep Grand Cherokee vehicle in the 800 block of Ridge Drive at 11:49 p.m. and tried to stop the car.
The suspect sped away from police going eastbound on I-88 at a high rate of speed where he was eventually sopped near Midwest Road at 12:26 a.m.
40-year-old DeKalb resident Calvin Hamilton was arrested and brought back to the DeKalb Police Department.
Additional witnesses were found and it was determined that 34-year-old DeKalb resident Deaundre Brooks had been shot by Hamilton during a fight while they were traveling in a vehicle on I-88 between Route 47 and Peace Road returning to DeKalb.
The case is under investigation and additional charges against Hamilton are anticipated.
Calvin Hamilton, DeKalb, 40
First Degree Murder