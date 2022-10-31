Ogle County Sheriff's Office enforce annual Halloween safety check

OREGON (WREX) — The Ogle County Sheriff's Office asks for parents to be aware of their surroundings this Halloween as a part of their Annual Halloween Sex Offender Safety Check.
The Ogle County Sheriff’s Office is conducting its eighth annual Halloween Sex Offender Safety Check-In. According to Sheriff Brian VanVickle, this is done to ensure that all children in their community have a safe night of trick or treating.
"To ensure that the Sex Offenders that we have in the county are actually taking their responsibility seriously what they need to do is report in the parameters of that designation,” said VanVickle.
The statement released by the Ogle County Sheriff's Office asks for any offenders to refrain from answering doors for anyone other than law enforcement officers, to not put up any decorations, to keep outside lights off, and to remain inside of the home excluding work and emergency situations.
That informational graphic can currently be found on the Ogle County Sheriff's Office Twitter and Facebook pages.
For those parents who might want to become more aware of the sex offenders who live in their neighborhoods and what houses to avoid, the Ogle County Sheriff advises them to download the Ogle Safe App.
In addition to the location of offenders in your area, the app also allows you to search for current inmates, road conditions, and other features.
"The benefit to the kids and the family is that there are avenues for the parents to go online and see where the sex offenders are in their neighborhood and so they are aware of where those locations are and you know not just for tonight but in the future," said VanVickle.
Some safety tips for parents include being aware of their surroundings and their child's costume of choice.
"One that they can see out of they can that the roads clear that there's not a car coming that the mask doesn't obstruct their view or things where it's big baggy clothing where they might trip and fall and get hurt so you know those are the big things for the parent to remember is just the general welfare of their kids and not necessarily the coolest costume maybe,” said VanVickle.
The Ogle Safe App is currently available for free download in the Apple App Store.