Ogle County Sheriff's Deputy arrested for DUI

OGLE COUNTY — Ogle County Sheriff's Deputy Evan White faces DUI and leaving the scene charges from an August traffic stop.
Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle confirmed to 13 WREX that there is an internal investigation into the incident and that White doesn't work for the department in the wake of the incident. Court documents say White faces DUI, improper lane usage and leaving the scene charges. White is listed as a patrol deputy in Ogle County's 2019-2021 and 2021-2022 yearbook.
Though the charges list the date as August 16, they weren't listed online until August 28. Court documents also show a special prosecutor will oversee the case since it includes a county employee.
White will be arraigned on September 22.