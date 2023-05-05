Ogle County residents reminded that first property tax installment due June 8

OGLE COUNTY, Ill. — Ogle County Collector, Tiffany O'Brien announces that her office mailed property tax bills on May 5.
Residents are reminded that the first installment will be due on Thursday, June 8 with the second installment due Friday, September 8.
This single document will contain tax information and payment stubs for both installments.
Property owners need to save this bill as no additional notice will be mailed prior to the second installment.
Payment methods include cash or check (payable to "Ogle County Collector".)
In-person payments can be made at the Treasurer's office or at any bank in Ogle County.
The Treasurer's office is in the old Courthouse located at 105 South 5th Street in Oregon.
Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding holidays.
The office's mailing address is:
Ogle County Collector
P.O. Box 40
Oregon, Illinois 61061
Mailed payments must be postmarked by the due date to be considered timely.
Late payments will incur a fee of 1.5% per month after the due date and must be remitted by mail or at the Collector's office.
Collector O'Brien's office is also offering the option of online credit card payments.
You may go to the Ogle County website and then select the Treasurer's department.
Choose the Online Tax Payments link and click the Pay Now button. Fill in the information as prompted.
Be sure to receive a payment conformation for your records. Please note that this service carries a fee; review the convenience fees before making a payment.