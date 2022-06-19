Ogle County Brewery expands into the Oregon Theater

OREGON (WREX) — A local small business is moving to preserve a historic site.
The Ogle County Brewery, located downtown Oregon, had known for some time that they were ready to expand.
After looking across different towns, the owners realized that their best option was on the same block as them. Brewery owners say that the Oregon theater presents a great opportunity for local enterprise.
"It is a great place for local business, and so we wanted to keep things local," said Co-Owner Brian Wynn.
The theater was built in the 1900's, screening films for generations, officially closing down during the 80's. According to city officials, the theater still lives in the hearts and minds of many Ogle County residents today.
"The people that have great memories of being here and seeing their first movie or coming to the theater with their family I think that they are very happy to see this theater being saved," said Executive Director of Oregon Chamber of Commerce.
Thanks to the brewery those memories will be preserved. However, if the space remained vacant, demolition of the facility would have occurred six months from now.
According to Mayor Ken Williams, the Oregon theater stands as the last vacant retail space in the downtown retail district. The owners wanted to stay true to the Theater's history and give back to the community through providing opportunities for new entrepreneurs.
Wynn says "We don't really have a need for the front portion of that so we are going to create a couple of retail spaces in that area, if somebody is looking for a lease space for a local business."
There are currently two empty spaces available for use. The rest of the space will be used for creating the nine house brews at a larger and more efficient rate. A groundbreaking date will be set in the near future.