Ogle County Board opposes renewable energy contracts

OREGON - The Ogle County Board opposes the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act which takes away the board's power to grant a special use permit.
The Ogle County Board met Tuesday night to discuss the bill and hear the community’s concerns.
The Climate and Equitable Jobs Act forces the county to abide by state standards as opposed to their own regarding who is granted a special use permit.
The act was originally introduced as a way to bring more wind and solar farms into rural communities.
Ogle County Board member Benjamin Youman says they are not opposed to clean energy or the entire act but want to have control over what developments come to their home.
"What's the next thing that the states going to say are they going to specify that land fill go in a particular area, ethanol plants so our concern is it's taking away the rights of for us,” said Youman.
He continues to say,
"We already passed a resolution saying we don't like not having the local control we support clean energy but we would like conditions to help protect the citizens, said Youman.
That decision was made in a 7 to zero vote stating that they are not only opposed to legislation but any other laws alike that restrict zoning rights or disenfranchise the county.