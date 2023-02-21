 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total ice and sleet
accumulations up to a half inch. Winds gusting as high as 35
mph.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Boone and McHenry Counties.

* WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 6 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. The hazardous conditions may impact the morning commute and
likely will impact the evening commute.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

&&

Ogle County Board opposes renewable energy contracts

  • Updated
  • 0
ogle county

OREGON  - The Ogle County Board opposes the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act which takes away the board's power to grant a special use permit.

The Ogle County Board met Tuesday night to discuss the bill and hear the community’s concerns.

The Climate and Equitable Jobs Act forces the county to abide by state standards as opposed to their own regarding who is granted a special use permit.

The act was originally introduced as a way to bring more wind and solar farms into rural communities.

Ogle County Board member Benjamin Youman says they are not opposed to clean energy or the entire act but want to have control over what developments come to their home.

"What's the next thing that the states going to say are they going to specify that land fill go in a particular area, ethanol plants so our concern is it's taking away the rights of for us,” said Youman.

He continues to say,

"We already passed a resolution saying we don't like not having the local control we support clean energy but we would like conditions to help protect the citizens, said Youman.

That decision was made in a 7 to zero vote stating that they are not only opposed to legislation but any other laws alike that restrict zoning rights or disenfranchise the county.

Tags

