Officials share lake and river safety tips amid summer months

(WREX) — With the summer months here, many families will head to the lakes and rivers for water activities to combat the summer heat. While many will be boating and swimming, officials want to raise awareness of how easily a tragic incident can occur.
"If people aren't experienced, it only takes a split second to lose visual sight of someone, whether they got out of the water, or they've gone under the water. So it's important to keep track of those types of people," Stephenson County Sheriff, Steve Stovall said.
"Swimming activities aren't for everyone, even though everyone sometimes sometimes likes to try those. If you're a family or a person that does enjoy watersports, or or water activities, really have a good understanding of what to do in an emergency, and maybe some basic CPR, ideas and techniques."
Stovall speaks out just a few days after a tragic drowning at a Stephenson County lake.
Beloit has a safety water patrol, that patrols the Rock River, ensuring those boating, are practicing safe measures.
"Sometimes we'll see pontoons that'll have [over] 20 people on them. That's just a danger waiting to happen," Deputy Chief of Police for Beloit, Bryan Hasse said.
"The bolts don't perform the way they're supposed [and] they could potentially sink. Go out there and have fun, but be safe."
Boating tips include, wearing bright colored swim attire, not forgetting to recover an anchor before moving your boat, and wearing a lifejacket, even if you are not planning on swimming.
Hasse shared tips for lake activities, including studying the area you plan on swimming before doing so, including depth, and current of the water. They inform to know your body and recognize that even dehydration can impact your ability to swim.
Both agencies share to be aware ahead of summer fun.