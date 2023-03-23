Officials identify woman killed in Rockford house fire

ROCKFORD — The woman found dead after a house fire in Rockford has been identified, officials announced on Thursday.
The Winnebago County Coroner's Office has identified the victim as 62-year-old Lorie Phillips, of Rockford.
Officials say Phillips died after being involved in a house fire in the 600 block of N. Central Ave. Sunday night. Phillips was the only one inside the home at the time of the fire.
"Unfortunately, there were no functioning smoke detectors that alerted prior to that at the time of the fire," Arson Detective for Rockford Fire Prevention said.
Firefighters were called to the home just before 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. First responders found Phillips in the home, apparently not breathing and without a pulse.
Phillips was pronounced dead at the scene just after 7 p.m. An autopsy was conducted on Monday.
The Coroner's Office says Phillips' cause of death is still being investigated, pending further studies and toxicology testing.