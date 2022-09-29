October is Infant Safe Sleep Awareness Month

CHICAGO — The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services is partnering with Pace Bus for the month of October to bring awareness to safe sleeping for infants.
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, there were 113 infant deaths associated with crib bumpers between 1990 and 2019.
The Safe Cribs Act, signed into law in May, makes it against the law to manufacture, sell, or distribute padded bumpers that line the insides of cribs.
“Infant deaths as a result of unsafe sleep are tragic and entirely preventable,” said Governor JB Pritzker.
“This Infant Safe Sleep Awareness Month, I am thrilled that Illinois DCFS is partnering with Pace Bus to spread the message about safe sleep guidelines. These are the kinds of unique coalitions that make our communities safer and healthier—one message at a time.”
It’s imperative that not only parents, but anyone who takes care of infants, including grandparents, friends and babysitters, learn and follow the ABCs of safe sleep. Infants should always sleep alone; on their backs; and in a safe crib,” said Illinois DCFS Director Marc D. Smith.
“Following these simple steps and removing bumpers and other items from cribs will save infants; and I thank Pace Bus for helping us share this important message with their ridership.”
“Pace’s priorities are simple – provide safe and reliable service for the communities we serve,” said Pace Board Chairman Richard Kwasneski.
“Partnering with other agencies that work towards similar goals of community safety is our pleasure.”
In 2019, 45 infants in Cook County under the age of 1 died as a result of being unsafely put to sleep.
Infants sleep safest in a crib with a firm mattress and tightly fitted sheet.
The crib should be free of pillow, blankets, bumper pads, stuffed animals, and toys.
Infants should never be on an adult bed or couch to sleep.
Informational cards on Infant Safe Sleep Awareness Month will be featured in 669 buses operating across suburban Chicago until December 2023.
