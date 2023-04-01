NWS: Storm surveys could take days to complete due to widespread damage

The National Weather Service is in the process of surveying storm damage across Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin following Friday night's severe weather system.
The Chicago NWS office says they have confirmed at least two tornadoes in northern Illinois.
One tornado touched down near Baileyville, destroying several farm structures. Debris lofted by the tornado could be detected by radars in Davenport, Chicago, and Milwaukee.
Another tornado was confirmed near Caledonia, moving across northern Boone County. The NWS says a trained spotter reported a tornado illuminated by lightning Friday night. Similar to the Baileyville tornado, debris could also be seen on weather radar.
Information on the ratings of these tornadoes and damage from other possible tornadoes across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin will be forthcoming as the NWS conducts damage surveys.
The National Weather Service's Quad Cities office tweeted this statement Saturday morning to inform communities of their storm damage surveying efforts.
Due to the extent of the damage across E. Iowa and NW Illinois with many more areas to investigate, it will likely take several days for us to complete all of the storm surveys.— NWS Quad Cities (@NWSQuadCities) April 1, 2023
