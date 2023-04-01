NWS: Storm surveys could take days to complete due to widespread damage

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT /2 PM EDT/ THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph becoming northwest this morning. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT /2 PM EDT/ this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&