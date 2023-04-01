 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT /2 PM EDT/ THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
becoming northwest this morning.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT /2 PM EDT/ this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

NWS: Storm surveys could take days to complete due to widespread damage

NWS Tornado
By Justin Ballard

13 WREX's William Ingalls live from near Shannon, Ill., where a confirmed tornado struck Friday evening, causing damage to several structures.

The National Weather Service is in the process of surveying storm damage across Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin following Friday night's severe weather system.

The Chicago NWS office says they have confirmed at least two tornadoes in northern Illinois.

Video of a barn destroyed after a confirmed tornado near the Carroll/Ogle County line on March 31.

One tornado touched down near Baileyville, destroying several farm structures. Debris lofted by the tornado could be detected by radars in Davenport, Chicago, and Milwaukee.

Another tornado was confirmed near Caledonia, moving across northern Boone County. The NWS says a trained spotter reported a tornado illuminated by lightning Friday night. Similar to the Baileyville tornado, debris could also be seen on weather radar.

Information on the ratings of these tornadoes and damage from other possible tornadoes across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin will be forthcoming as the NWS conducts damage surveys.

The National Weather Service's Quad Cities office tweeted this statement Saturday morning to inform communities of their storm damage surveying efforts.

13 WREX is continuing to monitor reports of damage and tornadoes as they are confirmed by the National Weather Service. This article will be updated with additional developments as they become available.

