Numerous topics pass at Rockford City Council

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Monday night saw a lot of changes come to Rockford after three key topics were passed.
ATV ORDINANCE:
The first is the city's plan to limit the use of non-highway vehicles on city streets.
In a unanimous vote, the city council voted to approve the ordinance prohibiting the use of ATV's and dirt bikes on the city's public streets.
The ordinance comes amid safety concerns from residents.
Owners will now be required to register and properly store all non-highway vehicles.
"The ATV ordinance will address some of the issues we're having with ATV's that are illegally parading on the road," Alderman Bill Rose said.
"We've seen a lot of criminal acts occur with people on ATV's. It's our way of being proactive and addressing that issue."
DAVIS PARK RENOVATIONS:
Another key topic on Monday's agenda was regarding the future of Rockford's Davis Park.
Plans for the demolition of the Lorden Building and construction of a garden, pedestrian mall and boating docks are now in effect.
Some other notable changes coming with the renovations include:
an urban beach, a larger skate park, open water channel, a studio ice rink and more.
Mayor Tom McNamara hopes this brings more foot traffic and development not only to downtown but across the riverfront.