Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based almost entirely on observed precipitation
as little to no additional precipitation is currently expected over
the next 24 to 48 hours.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected Tuesday morning.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River near Shirland.

* WHEN...Until late tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge
Campground east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CDT Monday the stage was 13.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:00 PM CDT Monday was 13.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tomorrow afternoon.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Numerous topics pass at Rockford City Council

City-of-Rockford
By Andrew Carrigan

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Monday night saw a lot of changes come to Rockford after three key topics were passed.

ATV ORDINANCE:

The first is the city's plan to limit the use of non-highway vehicles on city streets.

In a unanimous vote, the city council voted to approve the ordinance prohibiting the use of ATV's and dirt bikes on the city's public streets.

The ordinance comes amid safety concerns from residents.

Owners will now be required to register and properly store all non-highway vehicles.

"The ATV ordinance will address some of the issues we're having with ATV's that are illegally parading on the road," Alderman Bill Rose said.

"We've seen a lot of criminal acts occur with people on ATV's. It's our way of being proactive and addressing that issue."

DAVIS PARK RENOVATIONS:

Another key topic on Monday's agenda was regarding the future of Rockford's Davis Park.

Plans for the demolition of the Lorden Building and construction of a garden, pedestrian mall and boating docks are now in effect.

Some other notable changes coming with the renovations include:

an urban beach, a larger skate park, open water channel, a studio ice rink and more.

Mayor Tom McNamara hopes this brings more foot traffic and development not only to downtown but across the riverfront.  

 "I hope we see activity every single day. I think one thing we are missing is more and more activity. Passive recreation, passive enjoyment of the riverfront that we really need to cultivate and see more of." 
 
NEW COMMUNITY CENTER:
 
The empty building that currently sits on Avon Street will finally see something occupy the space as plans for a new community center were also passed.
 
The Council made the deal official Monday, approving the city's agreement with Swiftt to re-develop the building into a community center.
 
The city plans to provide $150,000 for those building renovations," McNamara said.
 
"We know that community centers and social gathering spaces are really important for neighborhoods to build that sense of community and we believe this will have great benefits from the social aspect and the economic aspect."
 
McNamara added that this goes in line with the city's push to invest more in the Auburn Street Corridor.

