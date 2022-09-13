Nuclear Power Plant supports community a year after facing potential shutdown.

BYRON (WREX) -- Exelon Nuclear Power Plant continues to support the local community and remains Byron School District's top source of revenue.
It's been a year since legislation passed allowing the Byron nuclear power plant to remain open. Thanks to the nearly seven hundred million dollars in federal funding, the Exelon Nuclear Plant continues to supply thousands of jobs and millions in revenue for the local community.
State Representative Dave Vella says the plant is a vital part of the community's survival.
"It kept fifteen hundred jobs open which we would have lost if that ship were shut down, we would have lost it Byron is an institution around here shutting down that would have been a psychological blow,” said Vella.
According to Representative Vella the Nuclear Plant promotes the use of clean energy, bringing down the price of everyday electricity.
"We actually had lower electric cost and down below eighty-eight in the Ameren Territory their electric cost doubled and the reason for that is we saved the nuclear power plant,” said Vella.
The Byron School District is also heavily dependent on tax revenue from the Plant. According to the Byron School District Superintendent, Buster Barton the Exelon Plant is the district's number one source of funding.
Thanks to the legislation put in place it allowed the district to continue future planning.
"It allowed us to reach long-term agreements with some of our professionals here on staff some of the unions we have a long-term agreement with our teacher's union and we are close to securing one with our support staff, "said Barton.
He continued to say,
"The landscape of energy has changed significantly we monitor that as well, so we're constantly looking in that arena and trying to gauge what will be the outcome of nuclear power within the state of Illinois and in our country,” said Barton.
The previous plan and funding were put in place to last, for up to 5 years. According to State Representative Dave Vella the Nuclear Plant could remain operational beyond then however, those conversations have not yet started.