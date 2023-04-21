 Skip to main content
'Nothing suspicious' found in autopsy of male body found in the Rock River, identity unknown

ROCKFORD — Sheriff's Deputies responded to a 911 call Thursday afternoon after a body was found in the Rock River, near the Auburn Street Bridge.

13 WREX has learned the Rockford Fire Department and Winnebago County Coroner's Office responded to the scene and removed the person's remains.

As of Thursday evening, the deceased black male has not been identified.

On Friday, the Winnebago County Coroner's Office conducted an autopsy and found "nothing suspicious at this time."

There is no other information at this time.

