'Not done with the fight;' Roscoe residents continue to push back on housing project

ROSCOE (WREX) — A cornfield in Roscoe continues to be at the center of debate. On Tuesday, the Roscoe Village Board moved a housing project proposal forward which could ultimately bring hundreds of families to the area. Now, residents are planning for what comes next.
The fight for the future of her neighborhood is far from over, according to Nicole Stiplosek. She lives in Hawks Pointe, the subdivision right next to the development site.
"I was highly disappointed and just defeated," said Stiplosek when describing what she was feeling when the village board approved to change the zoning space from commercial to multi-family housing.
Just 30 feet from Stiplosek's backyard is the proposed project site. The possibility of about 140 multi-family homes taking over what is now a cornfield is enough for her to rise from defeat and pursue change.
"It's going to affect more than just the people on this street," said Stiplosek. "So right now, yes, I have a personal interest of this not being in my backyard. But long-term, what does that mean for our property taxes for schools? Because eventually a new school is going to need to be built and who is going to pay for that?"
The project developer is White Oak Homebuilders, LLC. The founder is Josh Petry. He spoke with nearby school districts on how a surplus of families could impact classrooms. Despite the superintendents from Hononegah and Rockton School Districts opposition to multi-family housing, it still passed. Stiplosek now worries for her children's schools.
"I personally moved from my previous home to this neighborhood to stay in my school district. That was very important to me and to my kids. Having an influx in students, are the schools going to have to quickly adapt to that and then are we sacrificing the integrity of that school system to support the students that are coming," said Stiplosek.
She's not alone in her concerns for the future. Many residents of Hawks Pointe formed the Save Our Subdivision Coalition. They are looking to form an alliance with village trustees so their voices can be at the table for design choices.
Residents and trustees have brought before the board concerns over high amounts of traffic on Old River and Roscoe Roads if more development were to come to the area. Many drew up concerns about people possibly cutting through the neighborhoods to get to another public road. Residents insisted a traffic study be completed before moving forward. Others brought up the need for alternative access roads instead of what is currently in the proposal.
"I wanted to ensure that no ground can be broken here before that traffic is dealt with and then that check is written to the school," said Stiploek. "So I am glad he committed that to us. Hopefully that is something that is followed through. Time will tell."
Village Administrator Scott Sanders has reassured residents at prior board meetings that the developer will have to pay for and conduct a traffic study, pay for storm, water and road repairs as well as pay for impact fees.
He says no ground will break until the proper process is completed. Sanders also said the project could take a couple of years.
Petry tells 13 News in a statement:
"White Oak Homebuilders will follow the guidelines that are put in place by Roscoe Village."
Petry declined to comment on when the multi-family project could be completed.
The Village Board is now in design review with White Oak Homebuilders. The proposal will then need to be approved by Winnebago County and the Illinois EPA.