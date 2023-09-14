NorthWest Illinois Alliance of Realtors first all-women board

ROCKFORD — For the first time in its more than 100 year history the Northwest Illinois Alliance of Realtors has an all-women board of directors.
As the economy continues to grow, so does the purchasing power of women. The association says single women make up the second largest segment of homebuyers which is proving the importance of having diversity in real estate leaders.
Secretary Treasurer, Marcia Williams says, “I started my working career in a predominantly male industry and I learned a lot just proving myself as a woman. And it means a lot that we've gotten to the point where we have an all female board.”
Ginger Sreenan, President in 2023 and 2007 says it takes a lot of time and commitment to step into a leadership role.
“Sometimes we as women don't necessarily have the time to devote to that but those that do really make an impact,” she explains.
2020 President Rose Schlickman became the youngest female president the board has had to date.
“I wanted a say in what was happening in our industry so I just got involved,” says Schlickman.
Current President Natalie Mulhall believes diversity and inclusion is important in real estate.
“More and more women are homebuyers now and we can really relate to that, but making those connections with our clients and our realtors really helps, it's a great benefit,” says Mulhall.
A common theme of guidance from the group of realtors is to just be yourself.
“I think you're most successful when you are who you are, remember the only person that can limit you is yourself,” Williams adds.
With a new board of directors stepping up, past members are looking forward to new leadership.
2016 President Alisa Patterson says, “I've had women support me, so now it's my turn to hand off the baton, and help other women achieve their goals and dreams.”
Of the 124 presidents, 15 of them have been women, the first woman being elected in 1975.