Northwest Illinois Airshow flies into the Stateline this weekend

STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. — Brush off the binoculars and unfold the lawn chairs for a high-flying event this Saturday, Sept. 16, in Stephenson County.

At the Albertus Airport in Freeport, the third annual Northwest Illinois Airshow glides into the Stateline area. Featuring aerial stunts, the event offers the community "heart-pounding" thrills.

In addition to festivities up in the the sky, attendees can find other activities down on the ground. For families, the event offers face painting and bounce houses; for adults, there will be axe throwing.

As for food, the event will feature a selection from various Stateline area food trucks.

Parking can be found at the Stephenson County Fairgrounds where a shuttle will transport attendees to the Albertus airport.

Gates open at 10:30 A.M. while the show takes off at 1:30 P.M. Advance tickets can be purchased for $15, and day of tickets will be available for $20 – children 10 and under may attend for free.