Northwest Illinois Airshow brings fun and history to Stephenson County

FREEPORT (WREX) — Airplanes were up and way Saturday across Stephenson County as an annual air show returns to the Stateline.
The Northwest Illinois Airshow was held Saturday afternoon at the Albertus Airport in Freeport.
Some little rain showers couldn't keep the fun away, with planes, some from decades past, making aerodynamics moves and making trail art for the crowd to see.
Mark Mannino, an organizer of Saturday's airshow, says there was a large variety of planes for everyone to see and learn about the history of flight.
"We've got aeronautics, we've got warbirds from World War II, Vietnam, Korea, we've also got the jets," Mannino said.
The show also honored the veterans who served the United States in the Armed Forces across all wars and battles.