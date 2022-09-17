 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Northwest Illinois Airshow brings fun and history to Stephenson County

  • 0
North West Illinois Airshow.jpg

FREEPORT (WREX) — Airplanes were up and way Saturday across Stephenson County as an annual air show returns to the Stateline.

The Northwest Illinois Airshow was held Saturday afternoon at the Albertus Airport in Freeport.

Some little rain showers couldn't keep the fun away, with planes, some from decades past, making aerodynamics moves and making trail art for the crowd to see.

Mark Mannino, an organizer of Saturday's airshow, says there was a large variety of planes for everyone to see and learn about the history of flight.

"We've got aeronautics, we've got warbirds from World War II, Vietnam, Korea, we've also got the jets," Mannino said.

The show also honored the veterans who served the United States in the Armed Forces across all wars and battles.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Digital Content Producer

John Jurgens is a Digital Content Producer at 13 WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as an intern in 2021 and is currently studying at Northern Illinois University.

Recommended for you