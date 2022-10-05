Northern Illinois University to rename campus building in honor of former school president

DEKALB (WREX) — A local university is recognizing a former leader through dedicating a prominent campus building in his honor.
Northern Illinois University announced Wednesday that leaders will officially rename their Campus Life Building to honor former university president John Peters.
Peters served as the 11th President of NIU from 2000 until his retirement in 2013.
He led the university through the Valentine's Day shooting in 2008 when five students lost their lives.
NIU officials also remember Peters' leadership through times of athletic triumph, including an appearance in the Orange Bowl in the 2013 Orange Bowl.
NIU's Campus Life Building holds the University Honors Program, the offices of the school's newspaper, as well as the Center for Student Assistance, Disability Resource Center, and the CHANCE program.
Current NIU President Lisa Freeman will be joined by other current and former campus leaders in renaming the building to celebrate Peters and his accomplishments.
The renaming is a part of the university's homecoming week events. The ceremony at the building, located at the northeast corner of Lucinda Ave. and Normal Rd., will begin at 3 p.m. Thursday.