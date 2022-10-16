 Skip to main content
Northern Illinois University student dies in residence hall

By Nick Landi

DEKALB (WREX) — A Northern Illinois University student died in a residence hall building on Friday, according to university officials.

The Northern Star, the student newspaper on campus, says DeKalb paramedics and NIU police officers responded to an unconscious student at Patterson Hall, formerly known as New Hall, at around 1 p.m. on Friday.

Emergency responders attempted to save the life of the student, but they were later pronounced dead, according to a report from the Northern Star.

NIU officials are withholding the student's identity until family and friends have been notified.

"As is typical in such circumstances, the matter is being investigated by the NIU police in conjunction with the DeKalb County coroner," the university said in a statement. "Officials do not believe foul play was involved."

13 WREX is following this story and will update this article with new information as they become available from university authorities.

