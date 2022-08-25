Northern Illinois University reports first case of Monkeypox virus

DEKALB (WREX) — Northern Illinois University (NIU) reports their first case of Monkeypox Virus (MPV) in a student on Thursday.
An email letter from NIU President Lisa Freeman sent around 3:05 p.m. read, "The student has had minimal contact with members of the community and has not attended in-person classes."
The letter continued, "The DeKalb County Health Department (DCHD) has initiated contact tracing with close contacts, who are being instructed to monitor for symptoms over the next 21 days. Anyone who receives a call from the DCHD now or at any time during the academic year is expected to fully participate in contact tracing efforts and instructions."
Students are instructed to notify the University if they have tested and are awaiting results. Also, if the student has received positive results, the University must be told in order to make academic accommodations or housing support.
NIU says that they will post updates and resources on their "Protecting the Pack" webpage.