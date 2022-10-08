 Skip to main content
Northern Illinois University renames residence hall after first Black graduate

Fanny Ruth Patterson Hall Renaming Ceremony.png

A ceremony is held announcing the naming of the Fanny Ruth Patterson Complex on Friday.

DEKALB (WREX) — A local university renamed a residence hall complex Friday in honor of a historic campus figure.

Northern Illinois University on Friday renamed the New Residence Hall complex in honor of Fanny Ruth Patterson, the university's first African American graduate.

Patterson, born in Hinckley, completed her two-year degree in 1915 at the Northern Illinois State Normal School, which would become Northern Illinois University in 1957.

She taught for at least four years in Cairo, Ill. after her graduation. She died of pulmonary tuberculosis in 1920 at the age of 28.

NIU President Lisa Freeman says she hopes the residence hall's new name will be a source of inspiration for many students.

"By honoring Fanny Ruth Patterson, we recognize the indelible impact she made," Freeman says. "This complex stands as a tribute to her and to all who have helped ensure that her story was told—that her legacy is remembered."

The Fanny Ruth Patterson Complex, formerly known as New Hall, opened in 2012. It features two dorm buildings with a community center and dining hall between them.

Fanny Ruth Patterson Hall Renaming Sign Reveal.png

A sign showing the newly-named Patterson Hall Community Center is revealed at a campus ceremony Friday.

NIU has also designated the Fanny Ruth Patterson Scholarship, which has given about $100,000 to students since 1988.

The NIU Foundation and Alumni Association, with the Black Alumni Council, say they hope to secure at least $500,000 to permanently endow the scholarship fund.

Dr. Vernese Edghill-Walden, NIU's chief diversity officer and vice president for Academic Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, says Patterson opened doors for many, including herself.

"I’m standing here today because of her and pioneers like her, drivers for change who fought racial inequities and persistent oppression to set a precedent for equal education," Edghill-Walden says. "Fanny Ruth Patterson reflects the beginning of a legacy of firsts at NIU. Her name, forever blazoned on this building...honors her incredible legacy."

The events on Friday were a part of the university's Homecoming celebrations.

Digital Content Producer

John Jurgens is a Digital Content Producer at 13 WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as an intern in 2021 and is currently studying at Northern Illinois University.

