Northern Illinois University Freshman class grows for sixth straight year

DEKALB (WREX) — According to the official census on Northern Illinois University's tenth day of attendance, the new freshman enrollment numbers climbed by nearly 7% over the same time last year.
Total enrollment increased to 2,440, up 155 students from last fall and the largest freshman class since 2014.
The freshman Huskies also arrive with the highest GPA of new freshman on record, 3.42.
56% of new freshman are first-generation college students, making it the most diverse in university history.
“Guided by our multi-year planning efforts, we have removed barriers to a high-quality college education and are attracting robust numbers of talented freshmen who reflect the diversity of our region,” NIU President Dr. Lisa C. Freeman said.
“Despite the challenges of the past two years, we continue to see very positive enrollment trends in other key areas, including enrollment increases among international students and in our University Honors Program. Additionally, more Huskies are choosing to live on campus, adding to our community’s vibrancy.”
Total Northern Illinois University enrollment is 15,649, a decrease of 3.6% from 2021.
“Nationwide, it became challenging during the pandemic for students to stay focused on their studies and engage with support networks designed to help them succeed,” Provost Beth Ingram said.
“We have invested, and continue to invest, substantial resources aimed at supporting our Huskies. This fall, we’re already seeing heightened engagement among students at events such as Week of Welcome activities and the Involvement Fair.”
“In addition to removing barriers to higher education, we’re leveraging our strong academic programs,” said Sol Jensen, NIU vice president for Enrollment Management, Marketing and Communications. “Along the way, we’ve recruited a very diverse and strong freshman class of high achieving students.”