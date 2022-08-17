Northern Illinois Red Cross releases back-to-school preparedness plan

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- The Red Cross creates a back-to-school safety plan.
The Northern Illinois Red Cross has released a safety plan giving parents tips and tools to ensure their children stay safe as they get ready to go back to school.
The plan includes tips on walking to school, taking the bus, cell phone distractions, and how to make your student more aware of their surroundings both inside and outside of the classroom.
Holly Baker, Red Cross Communications Manager says hopes are that this initiative will remind families that safety is still a top priority even inside schools.
“We have to take the time to refresh our memory on some of those safety tips because it's so easy to forget something that seems like it's just a natural part of your day whether you're walking driving or taking the bus to school, you always want to keep safety in mind for kids of all ages and even adults," said Baker
Executive Director Leslie Luther also says,
We have to take the time to refresh our memory on some of those safety tips because it's so easy to forget something that seems like it's just a natural part of your day whether you're walking driving or taking the bus to school, you always want to keep safety in mind for kids of all ages and even adults,” said Luther.
More information can be found on the Red Cross website and the Red Cross first aid app.