Northern Illinois Hospice Foundation hosts charity golf event August 5

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On Friday, August 5, the Northern Illinois Hospice Foundation is hosting its 34th Annual Charity Golf Event at the Rockford Country Club, 2500 Oxford Street in Rockford.
The day begins at noon with a shotgun start.
Golfers will play 18 holes complete with games and giveaways throughout the course.
After playing, golfers will relax on the Rockford Country Club deck to enjoy music, food, cocktails, and friendly conversation.
All proceeds from the event exclusively benefit Northern Illinois Hospice's mission to provide respectful care to individuals at the end of life regardless of their financial resources.
The nonprofit organization also provides family support and community education.
Information can be found online or by calling the Foundation office at 815-398-0500.