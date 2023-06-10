Northern Illinois Corvette Club 3rd annual car show to benefit local charities and veterans

ROCKFORD — Saturday’s sunshine and warm weather brought dozens of car enthusiasts out to check out some sweet rides in Rockford.
Lou Bachrodt Auto Mall partnered with Northern Illinois Corvette Club to host its 3rd annual ‘Let The Good Times Roll’ car show benefiting local charities and veterans.
Ken Starzyk, head of the Northern Illinois Corvette Club car show, says they like to showcase all the cool cars and give their owners a time to shine while giving back for a good cause.
“Most of us who attend these car shows are fortunate enough to have the cars that we can bring here and all that and we like to pass on to families that are needy. We like to be able to donate to them,” he explains.
He says it's the older cars that catch everyone's attention.
“The newer cars there's a lot of them around and all that and a lot of them kind of look alike. But the older cars have some class to them. You can tell the owners are really proud of it, they do a lot of work for them, and they're immaculate,” says Starzyk.
This year's car show saw more than 70 cars with awards handed out for the top 10 cars.
Proceeds from the car show go toward five local charities including Veterans Network Committee of Northern Illinois Rock River Valley Food Pantry, Gigi's Playhouse, and Empower Boone Food Pantry, and Carpenters Place.
Event organizers are hoping to host one again next year.