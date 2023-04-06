Northern Illinois Cancer Treatment Center receives $300K USDA grant

DIXON -- A $300,000 grant is set to benefit a cancer facility in the Stateline.
United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development (RD) Illinois State Director Betsy Dirksen Londrigan, was pleased to announce an Emergency Rural Health Care Grant (ERHCG) to Northern Illinois Cancer Treatment Center in Dixon, IL.
“Rural Development is proud to assist the Northern IL Cancer Treatment Center in continuing to provide excellent, essential medical services”, Dirksen Londrigan said.
“COVID-19 had a huge impact on their ability to serve patients, and this funding will help ensure that rural residents across northern Illinois continue to have access to high quality health care.”
Northern IL Cancer Treatment Center held a closing for this award on April 4th, 2023.