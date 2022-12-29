North Park Fire Holds Procession for Brian Rehnberg

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Yesterday the North Park Fire Protection District held procession for one its firefighters who died.
That firefighter was Brian Rehnberg. He passed away after working his shift and responding to calls on Christmas.
Around 4 p.m yesterday, North Park Fire and several other agencies from the area escorted the procession to Fitzgerald Memorial Funeral on South Mulford road in Rockford.
Also, on January 3rd. there will be memorial service for Rehnberg at the Indoor Sports Center in Loves Park starting at 10 a.m.