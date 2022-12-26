 Skip to main content
...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Rock River at Byron affecting Ogle County.

...The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.

Rock River at Rockton affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

River ice may cause gauge observations to be inaccurate.

An ice jam is affecting water levels in this area. River forecasts
during ice jams are less certain due to many complicated factors.
Significant river ice cover can cause large water level fluctuations
and flooding with little advanced notice. River ice may also cause
gauge observations to be inaccurate.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by Tuesday afternoon.

&&


...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues.

* WHERE...Rock River at Rockton.

* WHEN...Until Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Low-lying areas of Settlers Park in Rockton
are inundated.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:30 PM CST Monday the stage was 8.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is currently ice affected and water
levels may continue to fluctuate.
- Action stage is 8.5 feet.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

North Park Fire Department Remembers Brian

MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) — North Park Firefighter and Engineer, Brian "Tater" Rehnberg, died unexpectedly on Christmas Day. Being in the Fire Rescue industry since 1999, several remember him as a selfless person who was always first to volunteer to help, and volunteering several shifts. 

"We just can't believe this happened...we think that we're going to see him tomorrow," said Captain Matt Hehn, from North Park Fire. 

"And it's not going to happen, so we can't believe it."

At this  time, the cause of death has not been shared, and memorial services are being planned. 

"He was truly a blessed soul with a big heart, all he wanted to do was take care of people," said Chief Joel Hallstrom, from North Park Fire. 

"Whether it was a patient or somebody at the fire department that was here, that was his thing and he was great at it."