North Park Fire Department Remembers Brian

MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) — North Park Firefighter and Engineer, Brian "Tater" Rehnberg, died unexpectedly on Christmas Day. Being in the Fire Rescue industry since 1999, several remember him as a selfless person who was always first to volunteer to help, and volunteering several shifts.
"We just can't believe this happened...we think that we're going to see him tomorrow," said Captain Matt Hehn, from North Park Fire.
"And it's not going to happen, so we can't believe it."
At this time, the cause of death has not been shared, and memorial services are being planned.
"He was truly a blessed soul with a big heart, all he wanted to do was take care of people," said Chief Joel Hallstrom, from North Park Fire.
"Whether it was a patient or somebody at the fire department that was here, that was his thing and he was great at it."