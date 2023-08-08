North Boone looking for bounce back season

POPLAR GROVE (WREX) - North Boone is gearing up for their third season under head coach Ryan Kelley. Kelley and the Vikings are looking to bounce back from a 3-6 season, but feel they played better than their record shows. Two of their losses came by just one score.

They only graduated 4 seniors, but they played some big roles for their team last year. They're next senior class is ready to step-up and lead the Vikings in a tough Big Northern conference.

"We have a lot of production that we need to replace," Head Coach Ryan Kelley said. For our guys, we've talked about all summer how that's just opportunities."

One of their seniors who will have plenty of opportunities is their starting quarterback, Jack Christensen, who's getting ready for his first season as the starter.

"My mentality is to just go in there and do what I do, I just have to prove it," Christensen said.

The Vikings open up their season on the road against Oregon.