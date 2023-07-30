North Boone Fire District #3 swears in new Chief

Poplar Grove, Ill. — North Boone Fire District #3 in Poplar Grove swore in a new Fire Chief Sunday afternoon.
E.J. Dilonardo stepped into the role with 39 years of experience in EMS and EMS Management experience, as well as serving 30 years at the Rockford Fire Department.
The new Chief said he is excited to start at a great department and looks forward to try to get grants for new equipment.
"The North Boone Fire District #3 they are just phenomenal people, their board is great, they do things the right way, I'm really walking into a great department, theres not alot to fix, and I think we just look forward to the future, and to the department, getting them all the equipment that they need, and all the safety that they need," Chief Dilonardo said.
As the cost of things are rising, fire departments feel the effects of it. Chief Dilonardo said this is one of the challenges he is going to face as the new Chief.
"When you look at your own private budgets you know everything's going up, and when we look at emergency services, thats some of the challenges that I spoke of, is just the fact that the equipment, the supplies to be able to provide the service, that's all going up. So, we are going to start looking for and continue to look for grants. The Government is going to have to help us where they have set aside money especially in the rural area," Chief Dilonardo said.
The department averages 1,000 calls each year, most of which are EMS. The Chief said he is looking to add more people to the team at North Boone Fire.