North American Fastpitch Association Midwest Nationals returns to Stateline

LOVES PARK (WREX) - The North American Fastpitch Association (NAFA) returns to the Rockford region to host the 2023 Midwest NAFA Nationals on Wednesday, July 12 – Sunday, July 16 at Sportscore One, Harlem Community Center and the Janesville Youth Sports Complex.
Approximately 120 teams made up of female players ranging in age from 8 to 18 will compete. There are over 1800 players, coaches and spectators traveling to the region. The tournament generates $610,000 in estimated economic impact. Rockford has hosted the tournament for 9 years. This event will be the largest NAFA Midwest Nationals to occur.
Games are starting Thursday at 8 a.m. at Mercyhealth Sportscore One and will be held on Friday and Saturday. Sunday will be the Championship game.