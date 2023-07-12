 Skip to main content
North American Fastpitch Association Midwest Nationals returns to Stateline

LOVES PARK (WREX) -  The North American Fastpitch Association (NAFA) returns to the Rockford region to host the 2023 Midwest NAFA Nationals on Wednesday, July 12 – Sunday, July 16 at Sportscore One, Harlem Community Center and the Janesville Youth Sports Complex. 

Approximately 120 teams made up of female players ranging in age from 8 to 18 will compete. There are over 1800 players, coaches and spectators traveling to the region. The tournament generates $610,000 in estimated economic impact. Rockford has hosted the tournament for 9 years. This event will be the largest NAFA Midwest Nationals to occur.

Games are starting Thursday at 8 a.m. at Mercyhealth Sportscore One and will be held on Friday and Saturday. Sunday will be the Championship game. 

