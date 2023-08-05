Nonprofit hosts 4th annual violence prevention kickball tournament for Rockford youth

ROCKFORD — Teaching The Youth The Wright Way, a nonprofit, is hosting its 4th annual violence prevention kickball tournament.
The nonprofit mission is to invest in and protect the lives of Rockford youth.
The group's annual violence prevention kickball tournament strives to create a positive environment for young people.
Founder of the nonprofit Lester Wright hopes to be a part of the solution to violence in the community.
"It’s bad. We have little kids out here killing each other. I think us coming together and them seeing us coming together can stop it,” said Lester Wright.
Lester also believes the level of violence in the community is growing, but events such as the tournament can be a step in the right direction.
"It has got worse over the years. Our kids used to be able to come outside to the parks. Now we are scared to do that. I'm trying to open that door back up to let them see it’s ok to have your kids playing. The main thing we can do is come together,” said Lester Wright.
Wright's 18-year-old son Nayshaun Wright participated in the tournament. He says the efforts like this show how Rockford can be a peaceful community.
"It shows that Rockford can come together, to be one and play with no violence. Everybody is looking out for one another, and bringing all the kids together. It just shows peace,” said Nayshaun Wright.
You can contact Teaching The Youth The Wright Way at 815-914-0478.