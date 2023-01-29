Non-Profit receives $300,000 grant to repair historic Mott Brothers Building

ROCKFORD (WREX) - Thanks to a grant from Illinois 67th State Representative Maurice West, a historic Rockford building is being updated for a new purpose.
The Mott Brothers Building, located at 917 South Main Street in Rockford, is currently undergoing renovations thanks to a $300,000 grant.
The building is currently home to the nonprofit Comprehensive Community Solutions (CCS) who manages the program Youth Build Rockford.
Youth Build Rockford offers educational and vocational training, personal case management, positive peer support and leadership development programs.
The funding was obtained by Illinois 67th State Representative Maurice West through the State of Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.
Comprehensive Community Solutions plans to use the funding to help make repairs and rebuild the infrastructure of the building with hopes of better serving the youth in the Rockford community.
This will include new classrooms, office spaces, flooring, repairs to the roof and more.
"All those things together help us to create a better learning environment for young people who come to us for our services... not only a better learning environment but an environment that they can look at and be proud of," said William Chatman, Executive Director of CCS.
Joshua Patterson, CCS Director of Community Programs, adds that the renovation will allow CCS to create better programming in the future with suitable spaces.
"Young people vote with their feet. So if young people aren't coming to programs or they are not coming and participating in things that are being provided, then we have to figure out a way to be innovative to meet young people where they are," said Patterson.
Those renovations are already underway with one of the new classrooms near completion.
All repairs, renovation, and any construction is expected to be completed by the end of this spring.
The Comprehensive Community Solutions non-profit also manages the Rock For Work Program and the Advanced Learning Program for Higher Achievement (ALPHA.)