Non-profit 'Marshmallow Hope' Project 4114 provides new home for Winnebago veteran

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by Sunday afternoon.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON TO EARLY MONDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River from Winnebago County line downstream to
confluence with the Rock River, including the Shirland gauge.

* WHEN...From Sunday afternoon to early Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 PM CST Saturday the stage was 11.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.0
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter mile in dense fog
expected.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, Lee, De Kalb and La
Salle Counties.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

Non-profit 'Marshmallow Hope' Project 4114 provides new home for Winnebago veteran

  Updated
  • 0
4114

ROCKFORD (WREX) - Non-Profit Marshmallow Hope is introducing projects 4114 to help provide a new home to one Winnebago veteran.

The initiative is named in honor of 14-year-old Zachary Birkholz and 17-year-old Caden Fritz formally known as number 41 on the Byron High School Football Team. Both of whom died by suicide.

The goal of Project 4114 is to take a home under the Winnebago County Trustees Program and transform it into a new home suitable for living for one lucky veteran.

Laura Kane mother of Birkholz and Executive Director Marshmallows Hope is proud to not only continue her son's legacy but call the community to action.

"Our community needs to do better for veterans they fight for the country they fight for our freedom and oftentimes they come back and get forgotten about,” said Kane.

Kane continues to say, "To be doing it in honor of my child and in honor of Caden Fritz who is a Byron student who also died I just hope and pray that we can bring healing to their family too,” said Kane. 

For those interested in applying or those who know a veteran in need applications open on March 15th and will close on May 15th.

The only requirement is to be a Winnebago county resident and veteran.

Veteran, Joe Harper who volunteered his time during the first day of the home's rehabilitation says the work they are doing will go a long way for veterans in need.

"When you leave the military, you're with your buddies but when you come back you might have a family you might not and so you miss that and then some of them might come to have a home, some of them don't, and this is going to give them a place where they can set up and make this house into a home,” said Harper.

Once the top three candidates are selected there will be an interview process to determine who the home will go to.

There will be another work day on March 11th to begin the demolition phase of the home. The home is located at 125 Lakin Terrace, Rockford, IL 61101. 

For more information you can contact Marshmallows Hope Executive Director, Laura Kane at 847-754-5770 or Laura@MarshmallowsHope.org.