Non-profit 'Marshmallow Hope' Project 4114 provides new home for Winnebago veteran

ROCKFORD (WREX) - Non-Profit Marshmallow Hope is introducing projects 4114 to help provide a new home to one Winnebago veteran.
The initiative is named in honor of 14-year-old Zachary Birkholz and 17-year-old Caden Fritz formally known as number 41 on the Byron High School Football Team. Both of whom died by suicide.
The goal of Project 4114 is to take a home under the Winnebago County Trustees Program and transform it into a new home suitable for living for one lucky veteran.
Laura Kane mother of Birkholz and Executive Director Marshmallows Hope is proud to not only continue her son's legacy but call the community to action.
"Our community needs to do better for veterans they fight for the country they fight for our freedom and oftentimes they come back and get forgotten about,” said Kane.
Kane continues to say, "To be doing it in honor of my child and in honor of Caden Fritz who is a Byron student who also died I just hope and pray that we can bring healing to their family too,” said Kane.
For those interested in applying or those who know a veteran in need applications open on March 15th and will close on May 15th.
The only requirement is to be a Winnebago county resident and veteran.
Veteran, Joe Harper who volunteered his time during the first day of the home's rehabilitation says the work they are doing will go a long way for veterans in need.
"When you leave the military, you're with your buddies but when you come back you might have a family you might not and so you miss that and then some of them might come to have a home, some of them don't, and this is going to give them a place where they can set up and make this house into a home,” said Harper.
Once the top three candidates are selected there will be an interview process to determine who the home will go to.
There will be another work day on March 11th to begin the demolition phase of the home. The home is located at 125 Lakin Terrace, Rockford, IL 61101.
For more information you can contact Marshmallows Hope Executive Director, Laura Kane at 847-754-5770 or Laura@MarshmallowsHope.org.