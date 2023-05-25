Non-emergency road closures temporarily suspended in Illinois for Memorial Day

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced Thursday that traffic lanes that have been closed for construction will reopen, where possible, to minimize travel disruptions on the Memorial Day holiday.
Non-emergency closures will be suspended from 3:00 p.m. on Friday, May 26 through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, May 29.
Work zones will still be plentiful across the state. Here is a list of lane closures that will remain in place during the holiday weekend:
Boone County
- Illinois 76 over Beaver Creek in Poplar Grove; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
Jo Daviess County
- Eastbound Spring Street (U.S. 20) between Summit and High streets in Galena; closed, detour posted.
- Illinois 84 3 miles south of Hanover; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
Ogle County
- Illinois 2 2 miles north of Grand Detour; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
- U.S. 52 over Elkhorn Creek near Brookville; closed, detour posted.
Rock Island County
- I-280 between the Mississippi River and the Milan Beltway; lane reductions continue.
- U.S. 67 Centennial Bridge; lane reductions continue.
- John Deere Road (Illinois 5) between 16th and 35th streets in Moline, lane reductions continue.
Whiteside County
- Northbound Locust Street (Illinois 40) between 14th and 25th streets; closed, detour posted.
Winnebago County
- U.S 20 between the Rock River and Alpine Road; lane reductions continue.
- Illinois 251 ramps closed, detour posted.
- Perryville Road over I-39/U.S. 20/51; closed, detour posted
For more information on IDOT projects, click here.
