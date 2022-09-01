 Skip to main content
Non-emergency lane closures suspended for Labor Day travel

  Updated
  • 0
SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that road lanes that have been closed for construction will reopen, wherever possible, for the Labor Day holiday to minimize travel disruption.

Non-emergency closures will stop from 3:00 p.m. on Friday, September 2 through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, September 5.

The following lane closures will remain in place during the holiday weekend:

Boone County

  • Illinois 173 just east of Illinois 76 in Poplar Grove; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Jo Daviess County

  • Illinois 78 over the Plum River; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
  • Eastbound U.S. 20 through Galena; closed, detour posted.

McHenry County

  • Illinois 47 over the Kishwaukee River in Lakewood; lane reductions continue.
  • Main Street between Algonquin Road (Illinois 62) and Illinois 31 in Algonquin; closed, detour posted.
  • South Street/Lake Avenue/Madison Street intersection in Woodstock; closed, detour posted.

Ogle County

  • Illinois 251 south of Illinois 72 near Davis Junction; closed, detour posted.

Rock Island County

  • Interstate 280 over the Mississippi River; lane reductions continue.
  • U.S. 67 Centennial Bridge over the Mississippi River; lane reductions continue.

Stephenson County

  • Illinois 26 over Cedar Creek in Cedarville; closed, detour posted.
  • Illinois 75 just east of Tower Road in Freeport; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Winnebago County

  • U.S. 20 between Falconer and Simpson roads west of Rockford; lane reductions continue.
  • State Street (Business U.S. 20) between Day and Independence avenues in Rockford; closed, detour posted.

For lane closures in other Illinois counties, visit this website.

