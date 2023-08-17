'No Wake Zone' enforced during Rock River Anything That Floats race August 20

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. — On Sunday, August 20 from 11:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office will be enforcing a temporary "No Wake" Zone.

According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, "no wake" is defined as, "Speed at which the vessel does not produce a wake, not to exceed 5 miles per hour."

The zone will stretch from the Auburn Street Bridge south to the Fordham Dam during the Rock River Anything that Floats Race.

The race is accepting team applications until August 14 at 5:30 p.m.

Race map and schedule are below: